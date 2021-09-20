Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha leader held for issuing death threat to Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru police have arrested Dharmendra, state general secretary, Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha, under various sections of the IPC, including that of promoting enmity between different religions and criminal conspiracy, for allegedly issuing death threats to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the recent demolition of a temple in Nanjangud.

Three other members of the Mahasabha have also been taken into custody.

Dharmendra, in a press conference on Saturday, had warned the BJP State Government of “teaching a lesson” adding that they “didn’t even spare Mahatma Gandhi”.

After his statement was criticised, Dharmendra apologised.

On Saturday evening, a person named Dr Lohith Kumar (38) lodged a complaint against Dharmendra, Rajesh Pavithran, Sandeep Shetty Adka, Prem Polali, Kamalaksha Padil, Sudhakar Shetty, Praveen Shetty and Ullal— who were part of the press meet.

In his complaint, Dr Lohith said that he has been working as state president of the Mahasabha since 2019.

“Rajesh and Dharmendra, who were expelled from the organisation, and Sandeep were misusing the name of the Mahasabha and spreading false information. They also misused the name of the organisation using letterhead and held a press conference and were conspiring to disrupt communal harmony,” he said.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told the media that Dharmendra was arrested from his residence and eight persons of the Mahasabha have been booked.

A case has been booked at Barke police station.