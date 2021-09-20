Bengaluru woman, son found dead in Bhatkal's Huyilamudi beach

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The decomposing bodies of a woman and her son were found on a rocky outcrop of Huyilamudi beach, a famous tourist hotspot, in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada district.

The woman, aged around 48, had injuries on her body, while her son, aged around 25, had no injuries, police said.

According to the police, the deceased are from Bengaluru.

“They are from Muthyal Nagara near JP Park. They have been identified as Lakshmi B and Aditya B N,” an officer said.

They had come to the Murudeshwara Temple on September 14 and had left the lodge they were staying in the next day.

“The locals informed us about the incident. We found the driving licence and Aadhaar card on the woman’s body, but they were damaged,” the officer said. A complaint has been lodged.