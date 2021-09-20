Bommai blames officials for razing temple in Nanjangud   

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Putting the onus of the Nanjangud temple demolition on officials, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it was their hasty decision which hurt people’s sentiments. Steps were taken to raze temples without thinking about the societal consequences, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating the state executive committee meeting, he said this had disrupted peace in society.

“The removal of structures at Nanjangud has hurt the feelings of devotees. I have discussed the issue with legal experts, and steps will be taken to bring truce and overcome legal and administrative problems,” Bommai said.

He said that all these issues will be sorted out within the legal framework at the earliest, and will not occur in future.

The government protects the interests of the public, so razing of temples has been stopped.

All these issues will be sorted out with advice from party seniors, Bommai added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Bommai said the present-day Congress has no ideology or theory.

“They don’t have a vision for the development of the country. It was Mahatma Gandhi who wanted the Congress party dissolved post Independence. But the Congress party continued. The vision of a democratic Gandhi is different from the autocratic Gandhi,” he said.

By contrast, the BJP has leaders who can steer the party to victory on their own, and leaders are selected on the basis of their appeal to the public, so we got strong leaders like BS Yediyurappa, but Congress does not have such strong regional leaders, he said.

BJP is the only party with booth level workers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and strongly believes in maintaining democracy, Bommai said, adding that democracy is alive in the BJP, and all are participants.

The CM said the party will consider all elections seriously, right from cooperative societies to Parliament, and the victory march started with the Mysuru mayoral polls, will continue in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi and Dharwad.

