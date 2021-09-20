Cabinet meet on Monday, to discuss mayoral polls in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The holding of the contentious Kalaburagi city mayoral and deputy mayoral elections, besides Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, and reservation to the posts, will be discussed at the cabinet meeting on Monday morning, in the backdrop of the legislative session.

The cabinet is due to meet at 9am, and this is the third such meeting after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took charge.

Among other issues, it is slated to discuss preparedness for elections to 25 MLC seats where local bodies are the constituents, which are scheduled to be held in about 10 weeks.

It will also decide on holding elections to the post of president and vice-president of local bodies, besides preparedness for the Sindagi and Hanagal bypolls.

The ministers are also expected to discuss the controversial Nanjangud temple demolition issue.

They will take up stopping the flow of sewage water into Malathahalli Lake in Bengaluru, at a cost of Rs 22.4 crore, under the Shubra Bengaluru scheme.

The cabinet will consider the proposal to make a technical education diploma, that is being offered for a period of three years, equivalent to PU.

The research wing of the forensic sciences department of the state police had been seeking some changes, and these are being executed by way of amendments.

The cabinet will also take up dismissal of M S Meti, executive officer of Kalghatagi Taluk Panchayat, who was recommended for dismissal after serious charges and an inquiry by the Upa Lokayukta.

Administrative approval for the minor irrigation drinking water scheme of 17 villages around Untajji of Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura, at a cost of Rs 38.78 crore, is also likely to figure during the meeting.

Among other issues will be a welfare scheme to provide essential kits to ST students studying for pre-matriculation and post-matriculation, at a cost of Rs 69.49 crore; administrative approval for extension of lease to First Grade College, Veerashaiva Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Munirabad, Vijayanagar district, with its 30-year lease having expired.