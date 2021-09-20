Denial of salary: Junior resident doctors to protest in Mysuru on Monday

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Members of the Resident Doctors’ Association from Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) are protesting on Monday, alleging denial of salary to government-appointed junior doctors at the institute.

In all, 126 MBBS students of 2021, who graduated from various institutions in Karnataka, were posted at MMC&RI during June-end and since then, they have not been paid, they said.

An MBBS graduate is paid Rs 40,000 in other institutions, but the MMCRI management has not given them any salary, forcing them to depend on their guardians for basic necessities, they said.

A junior resident doctor told The New Indian Express, “We have been ignored by the Dean of MMC&RI. When we enquired about our salary, we were told that there are no junior resident doctor posts at MMC&RI. But the government order we received had clearly mentioned appointments to the 126 these posts.”

The doctors even approached the directorate of medical education, but were told that they have to be paid from the institute’s existing funds.

When they pointed out to the management that other institutes were paying junior resident doctors, they were told to take a transfer. The management also told the doctors that the institute cannot pay them.

Though many doctors were even put on Covid duties, they were not even paid the incentive of Rs 10,000 per month.

Another junior resident doctor said, “It’s getting difficult to work without money. Many of our batch mates have lost their parents and they have to depend on their relatives for money. We are not even provided accommodation. We pay for all our requirements seeking financial help from our family or relatives.”