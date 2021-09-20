STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Don’t take Opposition lightly': Yediyurappa cautions BJP

Addressing the BJP executive committee meeting in Davanagere, Yediyurappa claimed that a few Congress leaders are in touch with some BJP leaders.  

BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE:  Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday cautioned his party colleagues and workers not to take the Opposition parties lightly in the upcoming elections as they have their own strategies and calculations.  

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “KPCC president DK Shivakumar is in touch with two BJP MLAs...but he will not succeed (in poaching them)... instead, Congress MLAs will join BJP”.

Thanking the people of Hubbali and Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi for electing party corporators in the recent urban local body elections, he said there is a need to further strengthen the party and he would be touring the state for one month.

“I am not going alone... party MPs, MLAs  and MLCs in 4-5 teams will be travelling across the state,” Yediyurappa said.

Further, he asked to include a team of 20 to 25 women and the BJP youth wing leaders at the booth level so that the party can win 140 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections in the state0

.On demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk, Yediyurappa said the BJP government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking “correction” in its judgment.

“Public need not worry about the issue,” he said. Yediyurappa said the Parliamentary elections are not tough for the BJP as the people of the country want Narendra Modi to be their PM. “However, it is not easy to win state elections,” Yediyurappa said.

