STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Following mentor Yediyurappa's footsteps, Bommai to tour across Karnataka  

His tours will be administrative, and not political, in nature. There is no confusion between his and Yediyurappa’s tours. 

Published: 20th September 2021 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai (L) with his predecessor B S Yediyurappa (R) (File Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

CM Basavaraj Bommai (L) with his predecessor B S Yediyurappa (R) (File Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai threw a surprise on Sunday, announcing that he will go on a statewide tour, like his mentor and predecessor BS Yediyurappa. 

Asked about the two BJP heavyweights taking up such tours, BJP senior leaders said that Yediyurappa, along with party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior leader DV Sadananda Gowda and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, is aiming at strengthening the party ahead of the Assembly elections next year, while Bommai will only focus on stimulating the administrative apparatus of districts. 

They pointed out that Bommai has already been touring several districts and has recently visited Haveri, Belagavi, Uttar Kannada and Mysore districts.

His tours will be administrative, and not political, in nature. There is no confusion between his and Yediyurappa’s tours. 

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “Looks like, the tours of both Bommai and Yediyurappa will start after the Assembly session. Will Yediyurappa’s tour be undermined, because of all the media attention the Bommai’s tour will obviously get? The recent statement by Yediyurappa that Modi’s name alone cannot win elections is also a concern for the BJP as 25 Legislative Council seats go to polls in around three months. It is a testing time for Bommai as Yediyurappa’s tour could pose a challenge for the party and administration.”

While there have been concerns about the party deliberately sidelining Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Yediyurappa is our party’s leader, there are no attempts to sideline him.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Yediyurappa BJP
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp