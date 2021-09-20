STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'It pains me', tweets Sadananda Gowda on viral 'lewd video' as complaint filed

A lewd video, allegedly of former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda, has gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms, and been widely shared on Sunday. 

Published: 20th September 2021 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:56 AM

Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

DV Sadananda Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A lewd video, allegedly of former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda, has gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms, and been widely shared on Sunday. 

Gowda attempted to set the record straight, and tweeted, “Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me. A complaint has been filed with the authorities concerned, to arrest and punish the guilty immediately.’’ 

A formal complaint filed on Sunday by one Thamme Gowda with the Police Commissioner, DCP North and ACP, R T Nagar, said, “I have reliably learnt that a politically motivated fake, fabricated, concocted video has been made by making use of our MP D V Sadananda Gowda. The same is being circulated on social media. The video came to be created by way of impersonation.’’       

