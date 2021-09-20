STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka second PUC results: Only 29.91% get through, private candidates perform poorly

The results were favourably skewed towards students from rural areas -- 32.59% out of 5961 vis a vis 28.62% of 12452 students from urban areas

Published: 20th September 2021



More girls passed the examination than boys (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While just 29.91% of students cleared the second PUC board examination, largely attended by private candidates, a substantial number of freshers got through as the results were announced on Monday. For the results, students can visit the website www.karresults.nic.in

Private candidates drove down the overall pass percentage this year as just 27.29% students of the 17,470 who appeared for the board examination cleared it.

The examination was held from August 19 to September 3 for private candidates and for freshers who were unhappy about their retrospective grading (marks of SSLC, first PUC and internal marks of second PUC). Even repeaters were seen attempting the examination and received satisfactory results.

93.92% of 592 freshers and 52.29% of the 351 repeaters who attempted the examination passed.

23.08% of the 39 candidates with hearing impairment and 38.89% of the 18 students with learning disability cleared the exam. None of the five students with autism passed the exam.

More girls (36.71% out of 2456 candidates) passed the examination than boys (26.02% of 11725 candidates).

The results were favourably skewed towards students from rural areas -- 32.59% out of 5961 vis a vis 28.62% of 12452 students from urban areas. Similarly, Kannada medium students fared better (31.72% of 12,489) than English medium (26.08% out of 5924).

580 students secure distinction

Of the 18,413 total candidates for the examination, 580 secured a distinction (85 percent and above), 1939 secured first class (60-85%), 1578 secured second class (50-60%) and 1410 secured third (pass) class (below 50%).

The highest marks scored was 594 by a general category student in commerce. The highest in arts was 592 and in science was 573.



