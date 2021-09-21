Constitution Club meets, discusses democratic issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Constitution Club, which is seeking a revival, met on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen democratic structures. It was set up as a platform for legislators and parliamentarians, but had become defunct as many of the office-bearers had changed.

The meeting was held under the leadership of Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, president of the three-member leadership team. The other members are Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

This club was renewed about 12 years ago when K G Bopaiah was Speaker in 2009. It was planned to have a library for the members, besides platforms to interact with other parliamentarians and hold symposiums for legislators. The Constitution Club will also have residential facilities for visiting legislators and parliamentarians.