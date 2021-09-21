STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt tables Bill to protect illegal religious structures

The Bill is expected to come 
up for discussion in the Assembly on Wednesday and may lead to a heated debate.

CM Basavaraj Bommai (L) with his predecessor B S Yediyurappa (R) (File Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Basavaraj Bommai government that found itself on a sticky wicket over the demolition of temples is bringing in a law to protect illegally constructed religious structures, including temples in public places. Bommai, on Monday, tabled the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021, to protect religious structures constructed in public places, “in order to protect communal harmony and not to hurt the religious sentiments of the public”.

The state government had come under heavy fire from all quarters, including ruling BJP leaders, right wing organisations and the opposition, after the demolition of Sri Adishakti Mahadevamma temple at Hucchagani village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on September 8. The government has introduced the Bill to mitigate further dent to its image.

The Bill defines ‘public place’ as “a place belonging to the Government and includes any premises belonging to a Local Authority, a Government company, or a Board or Corporation or any statutory or non-statutory body of the State Government”. Bringing temple, church, mosque, Gurdwara, Bodh Vihar, Majar, etc. constructed on a public place without authority of law under the ambit of religious structures, the government has specified that “no religious structure and construction shall be allowed by the State Government or any Local Authority in future on a public place”.

Temple Bill: Heated debate expected

While the district administration may allow religious activity in such protected structures, subject to custom, law, usage, and conditions laid down by the state government, the Bill states that no protection will be provided if any case related to their removal is pending in any court. The Bill is expected to come 
up for discussion in the Assembly on Wednesday and may lead to a heated debate.

Objectives & Reasons
To protect religious structures in public places
To protect communal harmony
Not to hurt religious sentiments 
To restrict unauthorised structures and construction on public places in future

