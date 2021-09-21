STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's children are not healthy— over 1 lakh ill, malnourished

Paediatric endocrinologists have expressed concern over the increase in children and young adolescents coming in with diabetes.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Malnourished Children

Malnourished children (File photo)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s children need attention. Experts are worried over data thrown up by the Arogya Nandana campaign to screen the state’s children to track their health. In 20 days of survey, of 53,82,106 children aged 0-18, 1,15,660 children are diagnosed with illness. Children were screened for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM), diabetes, chronic kidney failure, chronic lung disease, chronic liver disease, blood disorders and cancer.

As per data accessed by TNIE, under the Arogya Nandana comorbidity screening from August 23 to September 15, 1,12,389 children were found to be malnourished— while 7,259 children suffer from SAM, 1,04,790 children suffer from MAM. Haveri topped the list with the maximum number of children with SAM, while Belagavi has the highest number of children with MAM. “Many pockets of Karnataka are still dealing with malnutrition issues, and Covid has only increased such cases. It is necessary to closely track these children and ensure that the right kind of food reaches them. Children have been worst-affected, not just by non-availability of education but mainly food,” said Dr Sanjay Gururaj, paediatrician, SHRC Hospital.

Paediatric endocrinologists have expressed concern over the increase in children and young adolescents coming in with diabetes. As per data, 1,759 children have been diagnosed with diabetes, of whom 1,447 are from Raichur alone. Endocrinologists say that during the pandemic, there was a surge in Type 1 diabetes in children, in which the immune system attacks cells.

“In Type 1 diabetes, the immune system destroys insulin producing cells. Respiratory infections are believed to trigger activation of the immune system against insulin producing beta cells of the pancreas, resulting in diabetes,” explained Dr Abhay Gundubharthi, endocrinologist. Meanwhile, the Health department survey found 150 children with chronic liver disease, 498 with chronic lung disease, 585 children with chronic kidney failure —189 cases from Chitradurga alone — besides 338 with blood disorders and 48 cancer cases. In view of Covid third wave and its potential impact on children, the Karnataka government launched the Arogya Nandana campaign to identify children with comorbidities and provide them nutrition to improve their immunity.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
malnourished children Karnataka
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp