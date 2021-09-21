Karnataka's children are not healthy— over 1 lakh ill, malnourished

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s children need attention. Experts are worried over data thrown up by the Arogya Nandana campaign to screen the state’s children to track their health. In 20 days of survey, of 53,82,106 children aged 0-18, 1,15,660 children are diagnosed with illness. Children were screened for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM), diabetes, chronic kidney failure, chronic lung disease, chronic liver disease, blood disorders and cancer.

As per data accessed by TNIE, under the Arogya Nandana comorbidity screening from August 23 to September 15, 1,12,389 children were found to be malnourished— while 7,259 children suffer from SAM, 1,04,790 children suffer from MAM. Haveri topped the list with the maximum number of children with SAM, while Belagavi has the highest number of children with MAM. “Many pockets of Karnataka are still dealing with malnutrition issues, and Covid has only increased such cases. It is necessary to closely track these children and ensure that the right kind of food reaches them. Children have been worst-affected, not just by non-availability of education but mainly food,” said Dr Sanjay Gururaj, paediatrician, SHRC Hospital.

Paediatric endocrinologists have expressed concern over the increase in children and young adolescents coming in with diabetes. As per data, 1,759 children have been diagnosed with diabetes, of whom 1,447 are from Raichur alone. Endocrinologists say that during the pandemic, there was a surge in Type 1 diabetes in children, in which the immune system attacks cells.

“In Type 1 diabetes, the immune system destroys insulin producing cells. Respiratory infections are believed to trigger activation of the immune system against insulin producing beta cells of the pancreas, resulting in diabetes,” explained Dr Abhay Gundubharthi, endocrinologist. Meanwhile, the Health department survey found 150 children with chronic liver disease, 498 with chronic lung disease, 585 children with chronic kidney failure —189 cases from Chitradurga alone — besides 338 with blood disorders and 48 cancer cases. In view of Covid third wave and its potential impact on children, the Karnataka government launched the Arogya Nandana campaign to identify children with comorbidities and provide them nutrition to improve their immunity.