Mangaluru: Wielding machete, man attacks college staff

Fortunately, the lecturer was away on some inspection work, which enraged Shetty.

Published: 21st September 2021

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man reportedly suffering from paranoid schizophrenia walked into the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), his alma mater, here on Monday and attacked three female staffers with a machete, leaving them grievously injured. The accused is identified as Naveen R Shetty, a peon with Kundapur Law Court.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said Shetty entered the office in the DIET building located on Jail Road at around 12.45 pm, introduced himself as an old student of the college, and told the staff that he intended to meet a particular woman lecturer, adding that he wanted to hand over a gift.

Fortunately, the lecturer was away on some inspection work, which enraged Shetty. Suddenly, he pulled out a machete from his bag and attacked the FDA, stenographer and a Group D employee leaving deep cuts in their head, face and palm and other parts of the body.

Hearing their cries, the police and jail staff in the adjacent premises rushed to the spot and caught the accused. Shashikumar and Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara also visited the spot. During interrogation, Shetty told cops that the lecturer he was looking for had allegedly ill-treated him when he was a D.Ed student at DIET in 2012-13. He also accused her and another student of performing black magic against him.

The college staff told police that they had spotted Shetty a couple of times on campus in the past too, inquiring about the lecturer. According to a doctor, Shetty was diognosed with paranoid schizophrenia - chronic course, and was admitted to hospital five times between 2012 and 2015. Meanwhile, he is booked under IPC 307 (attempt to murder).

