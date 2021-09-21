STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tuberculosis detected in 151 Covid-recovered patients in Karnataka

The month-long tuberculosis survey in Karnataka found 225 people affected by the disease.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

tuberculosis

For representational purposes

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The month-long tuberculosis survey in Karnataka found 225 people affected by the disease. Of the 225, 151 cases are Covid-19 recovered patients and 74 are contacts of such patients. The one-time house-to-house survey by the Health and Family Welfare Department conducted between August 16 and September 11 screened 7,66,137 people. Bengaluru city (44), Ballari (25), Mysuru (14), Chitradurga (13), Kalaburagi (13), and Koppal (13) reported the highest number of TB cases. Vijayapura, Kolar, and Yadgir reported no TB cases.

“These were patients who contracted Covid between January and June this year. They have been put on TB treatment for six months continuously, with no room for defaulting. ASHA workers visit their homes if they miss their tablets. They have to give back the used tablet strips as and when they finish it,for us to keep a check. Also, Rs 500 is given to them for nutritional expenses as part of a Union Government scheme,” said Dr Ramesh Reddy, state joint director, TB.

“Steroids such as Tocilizumab given to Covid patients cause the immune system to become suppressed which activates the latent tuberculosis in a patient. It will be interesting to check how many of the TB patients detected in this survey had mild to moderate Covid and were on steroids,” said Dr Ravindra Mehta, Senior Consultant, and HoD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospital.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuberculosis COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp