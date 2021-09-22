STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Builders can sell 40% of sites with provisional nod, Bill passed

Bill passed amid concern that buyers may be taken for a ride

Published: 22nd September 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa attends the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday | KPN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Legislative Assembly passed the Karnataka Town And Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which allows developers to sell 40 per cent of sites on provisional approval of the layout.

CM Bommai on Tuesday tabled the Bill, which was earlier promulgated in two ordinances. The Bill, seeking to replace the ordinances, was passed amid concerns that site buyers may be taken for a ride by developers.

The bill facilitates disposal of sites through registration by developers in a phased manner, in the ratio of 40:60. It means 40 per cent of the sites can be sold and registered on provisional approval of the layout, and the remaining 60 per cent after fully developing sites with all infrastructure and protecting purchasers interest, subject to a mortgage of corner sites in favour of the planning authority. They will be released after completion of all developments of the layout.

The bill also aims at encouraging speedy land acquisition for infrastructure works, to simplify the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for private properties, given for specific projects. Several members expressed concerns over whether the bill safeguarded the interest of buyers. JDS MLA GT Devegowda said many developers would leave buyers in the lurch without developing basic amenities.

AT Ramaswamy pointed out that at least 5,000 layouts around Bengaluru were illegal. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali said TDR is a big racket in Bengaluru and caution should be taken to ensure that the amendment will not give more scope for it.  In reply, CM Bommai said all concerns will be addressed, and an executive order will be issued setting a timeframe for plan approval and conversions.

