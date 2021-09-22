Fourteen-year-old girl succumbs to dengue in Karnataka's Davangere 

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DEVANGERE: An incident of death of a 14-year-old girl due to Dengue has been reported in the city on Wednesday.

The dengue victim was identified as Sumayya Kousar(14) from the Kerebilachi village of Channagiri taluk of the district.

According to the district surveillance officer Dr. GD RAghavan, the district health authorities suspect the reason for the girl's death to be dengue as the incidence of the vector-borne disease is a bit high in the district.

He said that the initial testing for dengue was done through the card method where she tested positive and now the elisa test of the girl is underway and the report is expected in a span of 6-7 hours.

Giving details of the patient he said that the girl had developed a fever on September 11 after which she was treated at Kerebilachi local PHC, later she got treatment at Channagiri from September 12 to 16.

When she didn't get relief from the fever, the patient was admitted immediately to the Bapuji Hospital for Children on September 17 and finally, she succumbed on September 22.

He said that the district has reported about 127 dengue-positive cases and the treatment was on. Among these, there are 14-15 children who are getting treatment at various hospitals in the district.

He also said that there are about 2052 children who are receiving treatment for respiratory-related ailments, among which 83 are getting treatment for cough, 510 for fever, 383 for respiratory ailments, 41 children are getting treatment at ICU.

The increase of fever has created fear psychosis among the parents of the district.