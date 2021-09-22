Heli-tourism to begin in Hampi by early next month

Kiran Balannanavar By

VIJAYANAGARA: As a part of the state government’s plan to kickstart heli-tourism at select destinations in the state, Hampi has been selected as the first place to be covered under the protect from the first week of October. The programme will be a part of the official announcement of the new Vijayanagara district.

District in-charge Minister Anand Singh has instructed the administration to make all necessary arrangements for the heli-tourism project. The tours will be conducted from Kamalapura helipad.

The officials from the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) said that tourists can take helicopter rides over Hampi and witness the beauty of the monuments, rock structures and Tungabhadra river.

“The formation of the new district will be officially announced during the first week of October by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. At the same time, the heli-tourism project will also begin,” said an official. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be the service provider and the cost will be fixed, the official added.