STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly passes three bills related to GST, T&P and online gambling

Regarding the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, the minister said it is intended to curb gaming through internet or mobile applications.

Published: 22nd September 2021 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

GST

GST (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed Karnataka GST (Amendment) Bill, Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill.

The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) bill, according to the state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, was in tune with the changes brought by the Central government to the Central GST law.

The Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill intended to overcome ambiguity and inconsistency in the Town and Country Planning Act, the minister said in the House.

The objective of the bill is to specify the Town and Country Planning officer for carrying out the provisions of the Act for preparing the maskter plan in areas where local authority is declared as planning authority.

The amendment will also encourage speedy land acquisition for infrastructure works and to simplify the issuance of Transferrable Development Rights (TDR) for private property for such projects.

It also facilitates disposal of sites by registration by the developers in phased manner in the ratio of 40 is to 60, where 40 per cent of sites on provisional approval of the layout and remaining 60 per ent after fully developing the sites with all infrastructure.

Regarding the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, the minister said it is intended to curb gaming through internet or mobile applications.

It also enhances the punishment for gaming for the orderly conduct of citizens and to wean them away from the vice of gambling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly GST Town and Country Planning Bill GST Bill Karnataka Police Bill
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp