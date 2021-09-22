No clarity, says Congress as GST Bill okayed in Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Goods & Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which allows for several relaxations, was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy tabled the Bill, which gives concession on GST levied on food in clubs. It also allows businesses that have a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore to file a self-certified reconciliation statement without authorisation from a chartered accountant. Also, no appeal shall be filed against an order unless a sum equal to 25 per cent of the penalty has been paid by the appellant.

Taking objection to the government not explaining the provisions made through the amendment in simpler form, Congress MLAs walked out of the House. They questioned the purpose of repeating the Central law when people cannot understand the changes made.

Senior Congress leader R V Deshpande demanded that the state should make its stand clear on bringing petrol and diesel under GST. “Many states have opposed bringing petroleum fuels under GST, whereas Karnataka has not made its stand clear,” he said. In his reply, Madhuswamy said the government will make its stand clear when necessary.

