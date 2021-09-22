Order soon to commence stalled works, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will issue orders soon to start projects that were given approval but were stalled due to the economic crisis induced by the pandemic, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was replying after a discussion on the implementation of development works that are under progress across the state, which was raised by JDS MLAs. Bommai said action will be taken to complete the projects in a phased manner. “In the first step, an order will be issued to take up projects which have got administrative approval. In the second step, incomplete projects for which tenders have already been issued will be taken up,” he said.

During the discussion, MLAs expressed displeasure over not sanctioning grants for various development works and demanded that it has to be done at the earliest. MLA Shivalingegowda said that the government should speed up development works and should not stop projects announced in the budget.