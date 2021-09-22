Scanners, many CCTV cameras out of order at Vidhana Soudha

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With lockdown curbs eased and the public allowed to enter Vidhana Soudha to view the 10-day legislature session, security has become a major concern in the state’s seat of power as baggage scanners at three of its four entrances have gone kaput.

Not just that, only one of the two baggage scanners in the neighbouring Vikasa Soudha is functional. Several employees, on condition of anonymity, said that CCTV cameras too are not working at many places. The reason is that the contract to maintain the equipment has lapsed and no agency has been chosen yet.

In 2019, the Bengaluru city police had suggested the need to upgrade security at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, MS Building, Legislators’ Home, office of the State Human Rights Commission, Mahiti Soudha and the office of the Karnataka Information Commission. They had requested more X-ray baggage scanners, doorframe metal detectors and handheld metal detectors with advanced features. But two years on, nothing seems to have been done.

At Vidhana Soudha, baggage scanners are working only at the Kengal Hanumanthaiah entrance. Security personnel are forced to manually check the bags of visitors or use handheld metal detectors at other entrances. “Repairing the faulty baggage scanners needs expertise. In-house personnel can take up minor repairs,” an official working at Vidhana Soudha on condition of anonymity.

Situation equally dire at Vikasa Soudha

“But these machines require a full-fledged technician to get them back running. The term of the agency that was in charge of maintenance expired a few months ago...,” added the official. The situation is similar at Vikasa Soudha that houses offices of several ministers with only one baggages canner working.

While the police department is in charge of baggage scanners, the Public Works Department floats tenders for the maintenance of CCTV cameras at Vidhana and Vikasa Soudhas. Guruswamy, president, Karnataka State Secretariat Employees’ Association, said it is better to take measures now to enhance security to avoid any untoward incident. “This is the house of power. Security needs to be tight,” he added. When asked, a senior police officer from Vidhana Soudha said, “We cannot reveal any information as it is related to security.”