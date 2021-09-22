STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Simple TDR soon to speed up projects in Karnataka

CM Basavaraj Bommai speaks in the Assembly in Bengaluru on Monday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To speed up the process of acquiring land for development projects, especially in Bengaluru, the State Government is planning to simplify the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) procedure, which is tedious now, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. 

Members pointed out that road widening projects in Bengaluru have been hanging fire for over ten years and one of the reasons is the cumbersome TDR process. BJP MLA from Bommanahalli, Satish Reddy, raising the issue of delay in widening of Bannerghatta, Sarjapur and Begur roads, said that BMRCL and BBMP took up widening of Bannerghatta Road, each planning to develop half of the road. 

While BMRCL paid Rs 17,000 per square feet, the Palike has not been able to make enough progress because of the low prices offered. The price differential can be compensated through TDR, Reddy added.
“But the present TDR process is complicated as it has to be cleared by the BBMP and BDA, which are the land acquisition and planning authorities,” Reddy said. 

MLA bats for single window

“It needs to be simplified by introducing a single-window system and by bringing the entire process under one agency. This will help property owners as well as the authorities. We have to take up development works through TDR,” MLA Satish Reddy said.

Bommai said that 63 per cent of road widening works on the 7.45 km Bannerghatta Road has been completed, while the rest will be finished in another six months. Sarjapur Road widening too has been completed by about 60 per cent, while the work on Begur Road is yet to start, he added.

