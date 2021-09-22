STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suicide attempts by Dharwad health staff raise concerns

Back-to-back suicide attempts by health staff in Dharwad district are worrying the health department and district administration.

Published: 22nd September 2021

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Back-to-back suicide attempts by health staff in Dharwad district are worrying the health department and district administration. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar asked the district administration to submit a report.

In the past week, a nurse, a health inspector in a primary health centre and a cleaning staffer at KIMS Hospital attempted suicide due to harassment by higher officers.  Luckily, all three are out of danger and under treatment. 

Alleging harassment by senior health officers, a PHC nurse in Hebballi attempted suicide by hanging herself in the hospital premises on September 16, but her colleagues rescued her. On Monday, a health inspector attempted suicide by consuming poison, due to harassment by the health officer of Noolvi primary health centre. On Monday evening, a woman cleaning staffer of KIMS Hospital in Hubballi attempted suicide due to harassment by her senior in the cleaning department. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

