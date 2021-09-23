STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Oops! Siddaramaiah’s dhoti comes off while engrossed in heated Assembly debate

Then, he himself announced that he would continue his speech after tying up his panche, evoking mirth and laughter all around.

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in a heated arugument in the Assembly on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah was so engrossed in a debate on the functioning of the police force in the Assembly on Wednesday, that little did he realise his ‘panche’ (mundu) had come off! The former CM, however, took it sportingly and blamed weight gain for it.

Even as Siddaramaiah was speaking, state Congress president DK Shivakumar, who noticed the wardrobe malfunction, went up to him and whispered in his ears about his ‘panche’ having fallen down. To everyone’s surprise, Siddaramaiah, reacted saying, “Oh, is that so?”. Then, he himself announced that he would continue his speech after tying up his panche, evoking mirth and laughter all around.

This prompted Madhu Bangarappa, who was in the Chair, to remark, “It’s tricky if you yourself disclose what the issue is.” Then again, Siddaramaiah, addressing the RDPR Minister, said, “My panche has come off, Eshwarappa. Of late, my paunch has increased and my ‘panche’ keeps coming off,” even as the bemused minister looked on. When a member from the treasury benches offered help, he responded saying, “Since you are sitting on the other side, I will not ask you for help...”

Congress MLA and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar intervened to say, “Our president (referring to KPCC president Shivakumar) wanted to save the image of the party and Siddaramaiah’s and whispered. But Siddaramaiah announced it to the entire House. People from BJP will be waiting to dent our image and this happened,’’ he said on a lighter note.

Replying to him, Siddaramaiah said, “They (BJP) cannot do anything to our image”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp