Kalaburagi: Chaat seller arrested for murder of wife, daughter

A chaat seller allegedly murdered his wife and minor daughter in Sedam town, kalaburagi district, on Wednesday, the police said. 

Published: 24th September 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 04:06 PM

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A chaat seller allegedly murdered his wife and minor daughter in Sedam town, kalaburagi district, on Wednesday, the police said. The accused, Digambar Kalaburagi (45), was allegedly suspecting the character of his wife Bhavani (35), which is believed to have led him to murder her and their daughter Priyanka (11).

The police said that Digambar and his wife used to frequently quarrel with each other. Even on Wednesday night, he picked up a fight with Bhavani, which turned ugly. In a fit of rage, Digambar allegedly picked up a club and struck her repeatedly, killing her.

Later, he also attacked Priyanka. Following the incident, he informed his in-laws about the matter, and went to the local police station and surrendered. Investigators visited the crime scene and have booked Digambar for murder.   

According to sources, Digambar used to sell pani puri at Ramnagar, which suffered losses during the pandemic. He later shifted his trade to Sedam, with his family following him and settling down at Vishwanagar locality of the town, a few months ago.

