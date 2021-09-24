STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Kageri loses cool, raps unruly MLAs

Warns that he will release list of ‘indisciplined’ legislators, seeks Oppn leader Siddaramaiah’s help 

Published: 24th September 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri gestures angrily during Assembly proceedings at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri gestures angrily during Assembly proceedings at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After repeated pleas to House members to sit failed, Speaker Vishweshwar  Hegde Kageri warned MLAs that he will release a list of legislators who do not follow House rules and expose their “indisciplined behaviour’’.

Kageri lost his cool when opposition members created a ruckus over indifference in allotting funds to their constituencies. Many of them continued to question the government, even after being informed that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was not in the House at that time, would answer their questions. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Initially, the Speaker asked JDS members as to who would teach them discipline. When members gave the JDS numbers in the House, Kageri asked them not to show their strength in front of the Speaker.  “Speak one at a time. It is not easy for me to listen. You are showing disrespect to the House and the Speaker’s seat,” he said. At some point, when he was unable to control them, he sought the help of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

When members refused to listen, the Speaker said he has a list of indisciplined MLAs. “I did not want to say this, but you are forcing me to. I don’t want to expose this, but if you force me to, I will have to list your names. Then you will know where you stand, the whole world will know,’’ he warned. He also advised them to read rule books and come to the House.

As the 10-day session has been called after a gap of six months, Opposition members are keen to highlight many issues, while the government wants many bills passed. There was friction between the Speaker and Opposition members, as the former wanted to complete issues listed within a timeframe, while members wanted more time to discuss issues. 

Former Speaker KB Koliwad said the Speaker should not have lost patience as MLAs have the right to demand information from the government. If opposition party members are given more time to discuss their issues, they will not create a ruckus, the former Speaker added.

We’ll boycott LS Speaker’s address: DKS
Bengaluru: Opposition Congress members have decided to boycott Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s address to members of both the Houses of the State Legislature on Friday. State Congress president D K Shivakumar said except for the members, the President and the Governor, there is no provision for others to address a joint session of the legislature in the Assembly. “Without discussing with the opposition leaders, they are going ahead with it and sending out invitations. We do not have any objection if the Lok Sabha Speaker is invited to address members in the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha, but they are insisting on holding it in the Assembly,” he said. The Congress leader said they had opposed it when it was discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishweshwar  Hegde Kageri
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp