Open for debate on National Education Policy: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) evoked a heated debate on Thursday between ruling and opposition members in the Upper House, CM Basavaraj Bommai clarified that the government is open for debate, before its implementation. “A lot of dimensions are involved as the task force on implementation has also given its report. We will never step back from debate,” he remarked.

Congress member B K Hariprasad, who had made a scathing attack that the government is imposing RSS policies through NEP, termed the CM’s statement as a “silver lining in the dark clouds”. Marithibbe Gowda (JDS) alleged that NEP encourages children of ‘shudra’ -- backward communities -- to drop out.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan alleged that the Congress was trying to score political brownie points to return to power. “Since December 2015, 1.2 lakh stakeholders gave feedback, of which 52,585 unrelated ones were omitted -- 30,241 have supported the draft NEP, whereas 36,471 people offered suggestions. Of these, 5,106 suggestions were taken to frame the policy,” he said.

House Chairman Basavaraj Horatti suggested that the government call a meeting of legislators to iron out differences. “PM Narendra Modi has taken an initiative in the interest of future of children. There is scope for open debate,” the CM said.