Prashant Kishor should join Congress: Veerappa Moily

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily on Thursday told TNIE that he had informed AICC President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi about getting election strategist Prashant Kishor into the Congress party. He said they have held a couple of rounds of meetings on this issue.

Prashant Kishor was in Bengaluru recently, and had met Moily for about three hours. “It is my opinion that Prashant Kishor should join the Congress and not remain just a strategist outside the party. We have to give him a suitable position and responsibility in the party,’’ Moily said.

Prashanth Kishor has worked for various parties in ten elections and delivered nine times. There are many state elections coming up next year, but the Congress needs to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he said.

The Congress veteran is also preparing for elections, keeping in touch with party workers and constituents, and also holding a walk, Gandhi Nadige (Gandhi Walk) in his constituency on Sunday, where he will interact with the people.