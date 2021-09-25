Ban tourists in Kodagu for two months to check Covid spread: Protestors

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Under the banner ‘Save Kodagu from Tourism’, a group of 32 residents from the district demand closure of the tourism sector in the district for the months of October and November.

A memorandum requesting the same was submitted to Kodagu DC Charulata Somal on Friday. In a three page memorandum, the residents state that the district is faced with a threat from the spread of Covid-19 due to increased inflow of tourists.

“The Cauvery Tula Sankramana will be observed during October and even the schools have now reopened. However, the tourist inflow is increasing and other than the check posts bordering Kerala state, no stringent measures are in place to check the tourists,” they state in the memorandum.

They state that Tula Sankramana will be observed on October 17. “Hence, increased tourist flow will risk the spread of the virus. Last year, a ban was laid on tourists and natives from attending Tula Sankramana,” they said.