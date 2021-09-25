STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka aims to become leader in hydrogen energy

The State Government is working on green hydrogen energy as an alternative, environmental-friendly power source and aims to be a leader in the sector, just like in solar energy. 

Published: 25th September 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is working on green hydrogen energy as an alternative, environmental-friendly power source and aims to be a leader in the sector, just like in solar energy. 

The concept is new and the government has been influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech that hydrogen energy is the future. While the state energy department is searching for hydrogen energy sources, it is also working towards generating its own green hydrogen energy. 

The department is now contemplating whether to include hydrogen energy as a chapter in its upcoming renewable energy policy or float it as a separate topic altogether. Officials are approaching experts from hydro, chemical and power sectors for advice, and also laboratories, chemical factories and other sources from where hydrogen can be tapped. 

A senior energy department official said, “We are focusing on hydrogen energy now as it is a new, emerging stream. This will further reduce dependence on coal-based plants and support power production from solar and wind energy sources. We are looking at sources from where hydrogen energy can be tapped and also how it can be utilised.” 

“Breaking compounds using green energy to generate hydrogen energy is called green hydrogen energy. It is a new concept and has been tested in some countries. It is found to be useful at labs, industries and hospitals. Our plan it to use this energy at such places,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka hydrogen energy
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp