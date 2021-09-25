NEP by Indians, for Indians, insists Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday strongly defended his government’s decision to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state. “We will go ahead with its implementation even if they (Congress) call it RSS education policy,” Bommai stressed, even as the issue led to an uproar in the Assembly on the last day of the 10-day legislature session that ended on Friday.

“We accept it. Yes, it is the RSS education policy. Nation, nationalism and RSS are the same,” Bommai said, adding that the NEP has been discussed for three years. “The NEP is by Indians, for Indians. Your (Congress) party people are foreigners. So you want a foreign education policy. Macaulay’s education system is of slavery... The NEP is an education system with self-respect. Hence, this change is required,” Bommai said even as several Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House expressing displeasure over not being given enough time to discuss matters of public importance and opposing implementation of the NEP.

While several Congress MLAs were raising slogans against the government and displaying placards terming the NEP an agenda of the RSS, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said it should not be implemented at any cost as it pertains to the future of children. KPCC president DK Shivakumar joined Siddaramaiah by calling it the NEP ‘Nagpur Education Policy’.

Intervening, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said, “What is wrong with the RSS agenda if it is good for the people?” As arguments continued over the issue between the two parties, Kageri adjourned the House sine-die.

Not given time to discuss NEP, says Siddaramaiah

The Congress was demanding that the Speaker and the government extend the session to discuss important issues, including NEP. Siddaramaiah told Kageri that the session was not extended though he had written to him demanding that it be stretched by a week. “I had requested time to speak on the NEP, but it was rejected for lack of time. It is unfortunate that the government did not give comprehensive answers to even the issues that were discussed,” Siddaramaiah rued.

‘Decision on quota after panel submits report’

CM Basavaraj Bommai said the government will decide on providing OBC reservation under 2A category to the Panchamasali Lingayat community based on the report of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. He was replying to a question by BJP MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad.



“The panel is gathering information on the education and employment status of the community. The Centre has recently given powers to states to grant reservations to backward communities. The government will take a decision once the report is submitted,” Bommai said. Fifteen other communities had also demanded reservation under 2A category and the commission is studying that too, he added.