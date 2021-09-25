Severe viral fever among children a new worry for doctors in Hubballi

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: An increasing number of viral fever cases and their severity has been worrying doctors in Hubballi. In the past two months, around 250 children were admitted to KIMS Hospital with severe symptoms.

During the monsoon, many children and adults catch viral fever, which is cured with regular medication, but this year, the severity has increased and breathing difficulties due to phlegm and cough are seen more among children.

A senior doctor at KIMS Hospital said they had admitted 163 children in August, and around 90 children this month, most of them due to severe infection in their lungs. No one died due to the viral infection, but the hospital reported deaths among children with comorbidities.

Pediatrician at KIMS Dr Prakash Wari said, “The exact reason is not known. However, studies have shown that a frequently changing environment and lack of antibodies is causing severity. Due to Covid and lockdown, many children and feeding mothers have not been exposed to the outdoors, which resulted in a lack of antibodies. This might also be one of the reasons.”