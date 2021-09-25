STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temple Bill a temporary act to maintain communal harmony: JC Madhuswamy

Published: 25th September 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Friday clarified that the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021 has been brought in to give temporary protection to places of worship and maintain communal harmony without hurting the sentiments of the people.

Tabling the Bill in the Council, he said that the new act is subject to the Supreme Court’s forthcoming judgment and that the demolition of illegal structures will be taken up case by case.

Leader of Opposition SR Patil alleged that the Bill is being introduced to save the government’s face with pro-Hindu organisations raking up the issue of Nanjanagud temple demolition. But Madhuswamy defended it, saying, “It is not that incident in particular as we have included places of worship of all communities to give them protection.” 

