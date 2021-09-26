Farmers plan rally in Bengaluru, Bommai denounces Bharat Bandh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Members of farmers associations in the state are likely to block traffic on national highways and other roads and take out a procession in Bengaluru on Monday in support of Bharat Bandh to protest against the new farm laws. Traffic in Bengaluru is likely to be hit.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has, however, disapproved of the bandh call saying it is not correct to resort to such a measure at a time when people are recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said that they have decided to stage protest demonstrations across the state to protest against the new farm laws.

In Bengaluru, farmers, fruits and vegetable vendors will take out a padayatra from KR Puram Market to Town Hall. From Town Hall, they will join members of various farmers organisations, who will take out a procession to Mysuru Bank Circle. Close to 8,000-10,000 people are likely to take part.

AAP backs bandh

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday has extended support to the Bharat Bandh. AAP media coordinator GR Vidyaranya said that the new farm laws will help only a section of businessmen who fund the BJP in elections and to carry out ‘Operation Lotus’ to lure opposition legislators. Meanwhile, farmers led by Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar protested wearing shorts to create awareness about the bandh among people.

KSRTC MD has written to all depot managers and regional controllers to take help of police to protect properties of the corporation as there are chances of stone pelting on buses.