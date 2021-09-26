STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Leopard in hiding for 6 days in sugarcane field near Dharwad finally caught

While the leopard had not harmed any humans, it had hunted a couple of stray dogs and pigs in Hubballi.

Published: 26th September 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard trapped in Kavalgeri village near Dharwad on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

Leopard trapped in Kavalgeri village near Dharwad on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALI: A leopard that was hiding in a sugarcane field in Kavalgeri village near Dharwad for the last six days, was finally caught in a cage on Sunday, bringing a huge sigh of relief to the residents of Hubballi.

While the leopard had not harmed any humans, it had hunted a couple of stray dogs and pigs in Hubballi.

It (leopard)  was sighted on September 15 at Nrupatunga Betta in Hubballi, was spotted at Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 at Rajnagar on September 18 and at Shiradi Nagar in Hubballi on September 20.

On the same day, it was suspected that it had decamped from Hubballi and was hiding in a sugarcane field in Shivappa Uppar, Kavalgeri.

Since then, forest sleuths surrounded the area and placed two cages to trap it.  Deputy Conservator of Forest Yashpal Kshirsagar said that they were relieved to have trapped the wild cat without harming it.

The officials placed meat in the cage and waiting for the leopard to come out of hiding.

There were 10 staffers at the spot on Saturday night along with a tranquallising team.

Luckily, the leopard walked right into the cage and was trapped.

The leopard is a male one, aged about 4-5 years, and will be released if found healthy, post-check-up, depending upon the instructions of higher officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard trapped Karnataka leopard scare Karnataka Dharwad
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp