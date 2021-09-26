Karnataka: Leopard in hiding for 6 days in sugarcane field near Dharwad finally caught

Arunkumar Huralimath By

HUBBALI: A leopard that was hiding in a sugarcane field in Kavalgeri village near Dharwad for the last six days, was finally caught in a cage on Sunday, bringing a huge sigh of relief to the residents of Hubballi.

While the leopard had not harmed any humans, it had hunted a couple of stray dogs and pigs in Hubballi.

It (leopard) was sighted on September 15 at Nrupatunga Betta in Hubballi, was spotted at Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 at Rajnagar on September 18 and at Shiradi Nagar in Hubballi on September 20.

On the same day, it was suspected that it had decamped from Hubballi and was hiding in a sugarcane field in Shivappa Uppar, Kavalgeri.

Since then, forest sleuths surrounded the area and placed two cages to trap it. Deputy Conservator of Forest Yashpal Kshirsagar said that they were relieved to have trapped the wild cat without harming it.

The officials placed meat in the cage and waiting for the leopard to come out of hiding.

There were 10 staffers at the spot on Saturday night along with a tranquallising team.

Luckily, the leopard walked right into the cage and was trapped.

The leopard is a male one, aged about 4-5 years, and will be released if found healthy, post-check-up, depending upon the instructions of higher officers.