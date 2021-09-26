People can suggest names for Rajyotsava awards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is allowing the public to send recommendations for Kannada Rajyotsava awards through the government’s online Seva Sindhu portal. Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar said this year, 66 achievers will be given awards marking 66 years of the formation of the State. This is the first time that people are being given an online platform to make their recommendations.

A release from Sunil Kumar’s office stated that people can log in to the government’s Seva Sindhu portal to access the prescribed format. One person can recommend three names at a time. She/he should give the name of the achiever’s name, phone number, field and complete address online.

“We need to identify unsung heroes and we are taking public’s help. The names will be given to our expert committee who will finalise the list. With this, we are allowing public to select the achiever,” he said.

The minister said that except for sports, achievers should be over 60 years old.