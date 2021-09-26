Sugar Commission office to be operational in Belagavi from October 3, says CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After continuous demands made by sugarcane farmers and the people of North Karnataka, the office of Sugar Commission will be shifted to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi and it will start functioning from October 3, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media persons at the Circuit house in Belagavi after addressing the farmers demands, he said "The office of the sugar commissioner has already been ordered to relocate to Belagavi. It will start functioning from October 3. In addition, some more offices will be relocated at SVS in Belagavi soon. A decision has also been taken to conduct the winter legislative session at SVS in Belagavi in the month of December. Thus, major government offices will be relocated before the session begins".

"The private sugar factories should pay the sugarcane bills of farmers in time specified. I have already notified them. If negligence continues, a legal action would be initiated. A meeting will also be held with the representatives of the sugar factories and Apex Bank in Bengaluru to settle pending bills of farmers", he said.

Many houses and crops were damaged by heavy rainfall and flood in Belagavi in the year 2019-20. The then chief minister BS Yeddyurappa had announced Rs 5 lakh if a house collapsed completely, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh if the house collapsed partially and Rs 50,000 if a small part of house collapsed as compensation. Following this announcement, the work to distribute the compensation to 44,205 houses has already started. A total of Rs 861 crore compensation has been paid while a total of 1.56 lakh farmers have been paid Rs 263 crore crop compensation.

"Several farmers and villagers had told that many problems and complications have been created to avail the compensation for the loss created. I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit a report to resolve the problems. He has submitted a report. I will hold another round of meetings with the officials of the revenue department and will take steps to settle the pending bills in two weeks", said the chief minister.