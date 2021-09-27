STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belagavi-Bengaluru direct train may be renamed after Suresh Angadi

“The state government will release funds for the acquisition of the land for Dharwad-Belagavi railway line to fulfill the dream of Suresh Angadi. 

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi

Late MoS Railways Suresh Angadi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “The state government will release funds for the acquisition of the land for Dharwad-Belagavi railway line to fulfill the dream of Suresh Angadi.  As demanded, the state government will send a proposal to Centre to name the Belagavi-Bengaluru direct train as Angadi Express,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking on the first death anniversary of late Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Sunday. “Angadi is the best example of how a minister should work when given powers. We will give full cooperation to bring his dream project into reality,” the CM said.

