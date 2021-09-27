Bharat Bandh may hit traffic across Karnataka today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharat Bandh, called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, may throw traffic out of gear across the state, especially in Bengaluru, as members of various farmer, Kannada and Left organisations, and opposition parties are expected to stage ‘rasta roko’ on state and national highways on Monday.

Inter-state buses to neighbouring Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may be called off as ruling parties in those states have extended support to the protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has announced that it will block nine stretches in Bengaluru, including Tumakuru, Mysuru, Sumanahalli Junction and Hosuru roads, while the Kisan wing of KPCC will stage rasta roko at Hebbal and KR Puram. Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj said he will block Hosur Road near Attibele.

Dr Rajkumar Fans’ Association president Sa Ra Govindu, Kannada organisation leaders Praveen Shetty and Shivarame Gowda will take part in the bandh, while Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Narayana Gowda has extended his moral support. Dalit organisations too are expected to block roads.

Raitha Sangha members in Myusuru, Hassan, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Hubballi-Dharwad held meetings to make the bandh total. “In Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Haveri and Belagavi, the bandh is expected to get a good response as Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had toured these districts,” said Anand Patel, leader of the Kodihalli Chandrashekar faction of Raitha Sangha.

Hoteliers and private bus owners are not taking part in the protest, while private schools associations have extended moral support. “We will support the bandh by wearing green badges. Since offline classes restarted recently, we don’t want to close schools and colleges,” said Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association president Halanuru S Lepaksh. Associated Managements of Private Schools in Karnataka General secretary Shashi Kumar extended support.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “4,000 police personnel, including 11 DCPs, two joint commissioners, two additional commissioners, 45 KSRP and 21 CAR platoons, will be deployed additionally.” KSRTC has urged district police heads to provide security to buses and asked the staff to be in touch with the police and report damage to buses to divisional controllers.

Araga to monitor situation

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he will stay in Bengaluru to monitor bandh preparedness by the police. In the evening, he will head to Mysuru which will be his first visit after the police arrested the accused in the gangrape case. He will participate in the passing-out parade of newly trained police constables.

Bandh from 6 am to 4 pm

Bharat Bandh will be observed from 6 am to 4 pm. Hotels, trains, businesses, schools and colleges are expected to function. Adequate security will be provided to BMTC and KSRTC buses. Lorries and

maxi-cabs may hit the road, depending on the situation.

