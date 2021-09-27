Karnataka CM announces task force for new R&D policy, to encourage startups outside Bengaluru

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the constitution of a task force to frame a new Research and Development (R&D) policy for the state. KLE Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Ashok Shettar will be its head. Bommai has also planned to set up coordinating centres at Hubballi and Kalaburagi to ensure that benefits of the startup policy are not restricted to Bengaluru.

Inaugurating a Tech Park at KLE Technological University Campus to mark the platinum jubilee of BVB College of Engineering and Technology (BVBCET), Bommai said the state was known for taking initiatives to encourage R&D. As a result, around 180 centres belonging to public and private companies including multi-national firms in every sector have been operating in and around Bengaluru.

Stating that the R&D sector was the core of industrial development in the state, the Chief Minister said he has planned to frame a new policy in this regard to unleash the full potential. The policy should help in giving push for innovations in every sector, particularly agriculture and food, with coordination of institutions and industries, he said and hailed the initiatives taken by KLE Tech varsity in this regard.

Bommai, who is an alumnus of the BVBCET, pointed out that the state was leading the country in setting up startups but they were concentrated in Bengaluru. So the government was thinking of spreading the benefits of the startup policy across the state. To ensure region wise growth of startups, he has planned to open coordinating centres at Hubballi and Kalaburgi.

Measures in this regard would be taken after having discussions with concerned ministers and officials soon, the Chief Minister said and appreciated the tech park initiatives of the BVBCET which has incubated 82 startups generating a revenue of over thousand crore rupees and offering jobs to around 1,800 engineering graduates.

Bommai said the post he holds now comes with more challenges and responsibilities. Tackling of poverty and unemployment and ensuring affordable education and better healthcare services were real challenges. In order to tackle these delicate issues, he has been practising people's politics despite facing several odds.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who is also an alumnus of BVBCET, advised the students to become entrepreneurs as both the state and central government have been extending numerous benefits. Initiatives such as Startup India, Skill India and Make in India programmes were ensuring that several youths ventured into becoming job givers rather than job seekers, he added.

Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and KLE Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Ashok Shettar were present.