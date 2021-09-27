STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM announces task force for new R&D policy, to encourage startups outside Bengaluru

Speaking at the BVBCET, Bommai pointed out that the state was leading the country in setting up startups but they were concentrated in Bengaluru

Published: 27th September 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the constitution of a task force to frame a new Research and Development (R&D) policy for the state. KLE Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Ashok Shettar will be its head. Bommai has also planned to set up coordinating centres at Hubballi and Kalaburagi to ensure that benefits of the startup policy are not restricted to Bengaluru.

Inaugurating a Tech Park at KLE Technological University Campus to mark the platinum jubilee of BVB College of Engineering and Technology (BVBCET), Bommai said the state was known for taking initiatives to encourage R&D. As a result, around 180 centres belonging to public and private companies including multi-national firms in every sector have been operating in and around Bengaluru.

Stating that the R&D sector was the core of industrial development in the state, the Chief Minister said he has planned to frame a new policy in this regard to unleash the full potential. The policy should help in giving push for innovations in every sector, particularly agriculture and food, with coordination of institutions and industries, he said and hailed the initiatives taken by KLE Tech varsity in this regard.

Bommai, who is an alumnus of the BVBCET, pointed out that the state was leading the country in setting up startups but they were concentrated in Bengaluru. So the government was thinking of spreading the benefits of the startup policy across the state. To ensure region wise growth of startups, he has planned to open coordinating centres at Hubballi and Kalaburgi.

Measures in this regard would be taken after having discussions with concerned ministers and officials soon, the Chief Minister said and appreciated the tech park initiatives of the BVBCET which has incubated 82 startups generating a revenue of over thousand crore rupees and offering jobs to around 1,800 engineering graduates.

Bommai said the post he holds now comes with more challenges and responsibilities. Tackling of poverty and unemployment and ensuring affordable education and better healthcare services were real challenges. In order to tackle these delicate issues, he has been practising people's politics despite facing several odds.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who is also an alumnus of BVBCET, advised the students to become entrepreneurs as both the state and central government have been extending numerous benefits. Initiatives such as Startup India, Skill India and Make in India programmes were ensuring that several youths ventured into becoming job givers rather than job seekers, he added.

Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and KLE Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Ashok Shettar were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai R&D Startup
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp