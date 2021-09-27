No Muslim or Christian in Cabinet... what vikas, questions Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : There is not a single Muslim or Christian in the cabinet, though the BJP claims it is working for everyone’s welfare, opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, taking a swipe at the BJP slogan, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. He said it was the RSS which had chosen Basavaraj Bommai to be Chief Minister.

He alleged that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had launched Operation Kamala to grab power, but the BJP had removed Yediyurappa himself. Slamming the BJP as a “party that repeats lies over and over to make it the truth”, he said the party has “set up virtual factories that manufacture lies”. It is historically proven that RSS leaders did not participate in the freedom struggle, nor did they sacrifice their lives for Independence, and had only recently started chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.

He said developmental works are being carried out in Hebbal and other areas, thanks to funds released by the JDS-Congress government. He also accused Prime Minister Modi of uttering lies. “PM Modi does the opposite of what he tells people to do,” he said.