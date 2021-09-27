No one is opposing BS Yediyurappa’s state tour, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rubbishing murmurs that the BJP high command has put the brakes on former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s proposed statewide tour, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there are no objections from anyone to the former travelling across the state.

Yediyurappa had recently said that his tour aimed at further strengthening the BJP and bringing the party to power in 2023, when the next Assembly election in Karnataka is due. “BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has already made it clear that there is no problem with Yediyurappa’s tour. There is no need for anyone to react further on this issue,” Bommai added.

On Panchamsali seer Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami’s threat to renew the agitation from October 1 demanding 2A reservation to the community, Bommai said he was in touch with the former. “I will take a final decision regarding the reservation issue, once I receive the report from the Backward Classes Commission. The demand put forth by Panchamsalis has to be resolved by everyone together,” he added.

Asked about the absence of the Jarkiholi brothers in his programmes in Belagavi, Bommai said, “They have informed me about their inability to attend the events.” On measures taken by the government to control viral fever among children, Bommai said he has directed health officials in all districts to conduct health checkup camps for children, and prescribe the necessary medicines as cases of viral infection and fever among children are rampant in various parts of the state. The Health Department had been asked to conduct health camps at PHCs, he added.

Sugar Directorate office to be shifted to Belagavi

The office of the Sugar Directorate will be shifted to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, and will start functioning from October 3, said Bommai. He said this has been a long-pending demand of sugarcane farmers and people of North Karnataka. Some more offices will also be shifted to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi soon, he said.

On winter session in Belagavi

“We are planning to conduct the winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi in December. However, the Cabinet will take a final call. Major government offices will be relocated to Belagavi before the session begins,” he said.

Asked about pending sugarcane dues, Bommai said sugar factory owners should clear the pending bills to farmers at the earliest, else action will be initiated against them. “A meeting will also be held with representatives of sugar factories and the apex bank in Bengaluru to settle pending bills of farmers,” he said.