STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pollution control devices mandatory for generators in Karnataka

The KSPCB has made it mandatory for all apartments, commercial and industrial establishments.

Published: 27th September 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Generator (File photo)

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has directed users of diesel generator (DG) sets with a capacity of 125 KVA or above, to install emission control devices to reduce pollution. The order has been issued following the directions from the National Green Tribunal to all state government bodies to take steps to control the rising pollution level from various sources. According to the central government, the major sources of air pollution are vehicles, DG sets, construction dust and others. 

The KSPCB has made it mandatory for all apartments, commercial and industrial establishments. Project sites, airports, railway and bus stations and other places, where DG sets are being used, should also ensure that they are fitted with emission control devices or equipment on generators to check the existence of pollutants. The order states that the emission control device should meet the parametres of the Board, and it should check the particulate matter and work to help increase the fuel efficiency of the device.

The order also mentions that the device and the DG set should be ISO marked and approved by the Central or State Pollution Control Boards, Automotive Research Association of India, International Centre for Automotive Technology, and Indian Oil Corporation’s Research and Development Centre. Meanwhile, the Board and the government are also encouraging users to shift to gas-based generators or retrofit the existing DG sets.

KSPCB Member Secretary stated that the order should come into force within 120 days from the date of issue (September 17, 2021). A KSPCB official said, “Now, the exercise of checking places where DG sets are installed has already started. Although, many apartment complexes and industries have expressed their apprehension, the Board is contemplating issuing them notices.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka generators Pollution control devices
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp