Pollution control devices mandatory for generators in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has directed users of diesel generator (DG) sets with a capacity of 125 KVA or above, to install emission control devices to reduce pollution. The order has been issued following the directions from the National Green Tribunal to all state government bodies to take steps to control the rising pollution level from various sources. According to the central government, the major sources of air pollution are vehicles, DG sets, construction dust and others.

The KSPCB has made it mandatory for all apartments, commercial and industrial establishments. Project sites, airports, railway and bus stations and other places, where DG sets are being used, should also ensure that they are fitted with emission control devices or equipment on generators to check the existence of pollutants. The order states that the emission control device should meet the parametres of the Board, and it should check the particulate matter and work to help increase the fuel efficiency of the device.

The order also mentions that the device and the DG set should be ISO marked and approved by the Central or State Pollution Control Boards, Automotive Research Association of India, International Centre for Automotive Technology, and Indian Oil Corporation’s Research and Development Centre. Meanwhile, the Board and the government are also encouraging users to shift to gas-based generators or retrofit the existing DG sets.

KSPCB Member Secretary stated that the order should come into force within 120 days from the date of issue (September 17, 2021). A KSPCB official said, “Now, the exercise of checking places where DG sets are installed has already started. Although, many apartment complexes and industries have expressed their apprehension, the Board is contemplating issuing them notices.”