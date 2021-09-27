VTU students can even go aborad during 24 weeks mandatory internship

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mapping of industry, academia, students, faculty will be made for their complete integration. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty four weeks of internship will be made mandatory for engineering courses where in students will also have the opportunity to go abroad and mutidisciplinary internships will be encouraged as well, said Vice-Chancellor of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Professor B Karisiddappa.

He was apprising Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, the Ministers of Higher Education of status of preparation towards implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020). 

Mapping of industry, academia, students, faculty will be made for their complete integration. Interdisciplinary project works will be encouraged. 'Self Study Component' will also be introduced, Karisddappa explained. 

Adding that the new curriculum has been aligned to national skill qualification framework and formative assessment will be followed to replace the earlier practice of summative assessment, he said, the concept of Major and Minor Degrees will be brought in. 

"Four colleges have come forward to teach B.E. Courses in the regional language medium- Kannada - and approval is awaited from the Department of Higher Education," he added. Narayana assured approval soon.

