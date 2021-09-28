STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bharat Bandh gets lukewarm response in Karnataka

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, said people of Karnataka supported the bandh.

Published: 28th September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

An activist stops a KSRTC bus during Bharat Bandh in Mysuru on Monday| Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha protesting against the Centre’s farm laws evoked a lukewarm response across Karnataka on Monday, while some parts experienced traffic snarls. The bandh was limited to rallies and protests, without affecting business or transport.

In Bengaluru, too, the bandh had little effect with all modes of transport and businesses running as usual. As farmers took out a rally, traffic was thrown out of gear despite the traffic police diverting vehicular movement. 

Thousands of farmers and members of various organisations marched from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle. The police had beefed up security across Bengaluru and deployed additional forces at bus stations and railway stations.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, said people of Karnataka supported the bandh. “Although the government ran its buses and offices as usual and the police detained many protesters, the people of the state supported our cause by staying home. In Bengaluru, thousands of people took part in the rally. The bandh was successful in the state,” he added.

Students of Mysore University boycotted classes and formed a human chain to support the agitation.
In Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts, hundreds of farmers blocked entry gates of KSRTC and private bus stations till 9 am and forced traders to pull down shutters. Police and protesters entered into a wordy duel when agitators threatened shop owners.

In Kalaburagi, activists blocked the entrance of Central Bus Stand in the morning, following which the Kalyana Karnataka Region Transport Corporation withdrew buses up to 2 pm. 

Farmers, activists and members of Kannada organisations, trade unions and
civil society take out a protest march as part of Bharat Bandh, amid heavy police deployment, in Bengaluru on Monday | ashishkrishna hp | P2

‘New farm laws favour corporate companies’

I n Belagavi, the APMC vegetable market remained closed. Farmer leader KT Gangadhar said in the coming days, both farmers and the common man will become labourers of the corporate sector.

“Farmers who have been conserving the land of their ancestors will lose it. The days of crying for food are not far away,” he told the agitators. Condemning the new laws, farmer leader HR Basavarajappa said the government amended the farm laws to favour corporate companies.

On the Pune-Bengaluru NH, protesters tried to stop vehicles at Hire Bagewadi. But the police thwarted their attempts and took them into custody. The protesters were released later. Women Congress members staged a ‘rasta roko’ on the national highway in Hubballi. By noon, farmers from Khanapur and Belagavi taluks arrived on tractors at Rani Channamma Circle and blocked roads for some time. Pro-farmer organisations took out protest rallies in Bidar, Vijayapura and Bagalkot.

The protesters submitted memorandums to the President of India through the DC’s office, urging the government to roll back monetising of government assets, farm laws and amendments to labour laws. In Chikkamagaluru, leaders and activists of political parties like Congress, JDS, BSP, CPI, CPM and forums like DSS and Kannada Sene took part in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Bharat Bandh farmers protests Farm Laws
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp