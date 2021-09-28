Mangaluru: Cop held for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A police constable attached to the Kadaba station in Dakshina Kannada district has been taken into police custody after a man alleged that he had sexually assulted his minor daughter, on the false promise of marriage.

The father alleged that the policeman, Shivaraj, raped his daughter when she was alone at home and also impregnated her. “My daughter was a rape survivor two years ago, and the case was closed six months back. In connection with this case, the accused Shivaraj used to visit our house,” he mentioned in his complaint.