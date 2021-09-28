STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Task force lays down roadmap before CM Bommai to implement NEP in Karnataka schools by 2022

'In the meeting, CM Basavaraj Bommai gave directions on what are the things that needed to be done and which areas need to be focused on', said minister of primary and secondary education BC Nagesh.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In its first meeting, the National Education Policy (NEP) task force discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the steps it will take towards the implementation of the new policy in schools.

With the chief minister chairing the meeting, the task force laid bare its target of NEP implementation by 2022-23.

"We should start NEP among children of 0, 6 and 9 years of age, for which structural and academic changes have to be done," minister of primary and secondary education BC Nagesh told The New Indian Express, adding that the decisions on the policy implementation were still at a nascent stage.

Zero years of age (upto three years) would be called pre-LKG or the Balavatikas, he added.

The CM also gave targets, according to which the department will start its work, he said.

In 2022-23, schools will have the NEP curriculum. In the meeting, the chief minister gave directions on what are the things that needed to be done and which areas need to be focused on, said BC Nagesh.

CM said students should not be pressurised when the NEP is implemented, he added.

Meanwhile, in Anganwadis, he said, the plan is to train workers the NEP curriculum (for Early Childhood Care and Education for children below ages 6).

The Karnataka government had recently set up a 21-member NEP task force headed by former IAS officer and former commissioner of public instruction Madan Gopal to chalk out the plans for implementation of the policy in the state.

