This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight

BENGALURU: An ingenious gesture by two air hostesses on board an Indigo 6E flight from Bengaluru to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh on Monday has left behind a sweet memory for passengers on board despite a frustrating delay of nearly three hours due to bad weather.

Flight No. 6E 7911 was supposed to depart from Kempegowda International Airport at 9.05 am on September 27. However, due to bad weather at Kurnool, it did not get permission to take off from Bengaluru until 11 am. Even after reaching the Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport 45 minutes later, rainy conditions ensured it was left circling in the skies (in a holding pattern) for nearly an hour before it could land.

However, the sole flyers on board, eight male passengers, were not complaining after reaching their destination. A handwritten note given on board to each flyer signed by flight attendants Sneha and Merentula ensured tempers were cooled at one go.

The note ran thus: “Nature is something which is beyond our control! Dear sir, thank you for being so patient and understanding us during the delay of our departure caused due to weather conditions. We thank you for your support and truly appreciate choosing Indigo as your travel partner. Hope to see you on many more Indigo flights…from Sneha & Merentula.”

Among those impressed was Venkatraghavan Chandra, a software professional on way to Kurnool for a personal visit. Reliving the incident, he told The New Indian Express, “We were all on board the plane including the pilots when it had to wait nearly two hours at the tarmac to get clearance to take-off. Even after reaching our destination, it had to circle for long to get landing permission due to the weather. It was then that the air hostesses handed over this note to each one of us. I really appreciate the gesture by them.”

An Indigo spokesperson confirmed the action taken by the stewardesses of the flight.