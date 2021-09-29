STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

153 plaints of medical negligence lodged in Karnataka in 1.5 years

In the last one-and-half years, the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has received 153 complaints pertaining to medical negligence and professional misconduct.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

(Express Illustration)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last one-and-half years, the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has received 153 complaints pertaining to medical negligence and professional misconduct. While 88 complaints were received in 2020, 65 plaints were logged in 2021 until the month of August.

Preliminary explanations were sought from 84 respondents or hospitals on new complaints. However, all complaints were kept pending for the last one year due to a council election writ petition filed before the Karnataka High Court. 

According to elected members, this lack of complaint redressal has affected patients and doctors alike.
“KMC looks into cases of professional medical negligence. If we give judgement in favour of a patient, they can move court for compensation. Without any judgement the past year, patients have had a difficult time. With respect to doctors, false allegations left unsettled lead to mental torture.

Feeling miserable, many abandon their practice,” said Dr Ravi N, Professor, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and elected member of KMC. Another elected member said that clearing pending complaints when the council becomes functional will be time-consuming. 

“Patients come to us seeking justice, but what can be done when we cannot go forward. Some may have lost their loved ones. If they directly approach courts and it turns out to be a false allegation, doctors unnecessarily get stuck in the legal process,” the member said on condition of anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical negligence Karnataka
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp