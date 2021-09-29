153 plaints of medical negligence lodged in Karnataka in 1.5 years

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last one-and-half years, the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has received 153 complaints pertaining to medical negligence and professional misconduct. While 88 complaints were received in 2020, 65 plaints were logged in 2021 until the month of August.

Preliminary explanations were sought from 84 respondents or hospitals on new complaints. However, all complaints were kept pending for the last one year due to a council election writ petition filed before the Karnataka High Court.

According to elected members, this lack of complaint redressal has affected patients and doctors alike.

“KMC looks into cases of professional medical negligence. If we give judgement in favour of a patient, they can move court for compensation. Without any judgement the past year, patients have had a difficult time. With respect to doctors, false allegations left unsettled lead to mental torture.

Feeling miserable, many abandon their practice,” said Dr Ravi N, Professor, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and elected member of KMC. Another elected member said that clearing pending complaints when the council becomes functional will be time-consuming.

“Patients come to us seeking justice, but what can be done when we cannot go forward. Some may have lost their loved ones. If they directly approach courts and it turns out to be a false allegation, doctors unnecessarily get stuck in the legal process,” the member said on condition of anonymity.