Highly qualified women taking up constable jobs in Karnataka

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Call it a dire need to get a government job or a passion to work in police force -- highly qualified women are willing to serve as police constables in the state.

Of the total 242 recruits of the sixth batch of the Police Training School who finished their training and took part in the passing out parade ceremony on here on Tuesday, 38 were postgraduates while 182 of them were graduates.

While the minimum qualification was PUC, more candidates with a degree and post graduate degree had cleared the exam and underwent eight-month-long training. As many as 13 constables had MA degrees while several others were M.Sc and M.Com graduates. Meanwhile, 14 completed engineering while six were BBA and BCA graduates.

Meanwhile, 214 new recruits came from rural areas while 28 from urban parts. They are now posted in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu, Raichuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi and others police units in the state.

The new recruits also included academic toppers. Latha M, who bagged the all round best trainee award, was a pre-university topper for her district following which she completed her BA and appeared for constable exam and cleared it.

While in another case, Sujatha S Biradar, Chandrakala Biradara and Chitra G who bagged first, second and third prize respectively in the firing competition during the training were all first policewomen from their respective villages.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who took part in the passing out parade expressed happiness seeing more qualified women taking up jobs in the police force.

However, senior police officials pointed out that though it is a good sign, most of them take up other competitive or inter-department exams, clear it and move out making the posts fall vacant again.

