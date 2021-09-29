STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Highly qualified women taking up constable jobs in Karnataka

While the minimum qualification was PUC, more candidates with a degree and post graduate degree had cleared the exam and underwent eight-month-long training.

Published: 29th September 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

women constable

The 6th batch of women constables during the passing out parade held at Police Training Institute parade grounds in Mysuru on Tuesday. (Express)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: Call it a dire need to get a government job or a passion to work in police force -- highly qualified women are willing to serve as police constables in the state.

Of the total 242 recruits of the sixth batch of the Police Training School who finished their training and took part in the passing out parade ceremony on here on Tuesday, 38 were postgraduates while 182 of them were graduates.

While the minimum qualification was PUC, more candidates with a degree and post graduate degree had cleared the exam and underwent eight-month-long training. As many as 13 constables had MA degrees while several others were M.Sc and M.Com graduates. Meanwhile, 14 completed engineering while six were BBA and BCA graduates.

Meanwhile, 214 new recruits came from rural areas while 28 from urban parts. They are now posted in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu, Raichuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi and others police units in the state.

The new recruits also included academic toppers. Latha M, who bagged the all round best trainee award, was a pre-university topper for her district following which she completed her BA and appeared for constable exam and cleared it.

While in another case, Sujatha S Biradar, Chandrakala Biradara and Chitra G who bagged first, second and third prize respectively in the firing competition during the training were all first policewomen from their respective villages.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who took part in the passing out parade expressed happiness seeing more qualified women taking up jobs in the police force.

However, senior police officials pointed out that though it is a good sign, most of them take up other competitive or inter-department exams, clear it and move out making the posts fall vacant again.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police training women constable
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp